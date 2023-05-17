© 2023
Talk Louisiana

Kara St. Cyr, Christine Yu, Jim Engster, Jim Caldwell

Published May 17, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT
0517.jpg

LBP News reporter Kara St. Cyr gives insight to the start of her career as well as comments on Donald Trump's town hall. Author Christine Yu talks her latest work, "Up to Speed". Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster comments on several topics including the upcoming governor's election. Marketing director for the Baton Rouge Airport Jim Caldwell speaks on the new flight option to Washington, DC.

