Kara St. Cyr, Christine Yu, Jim Engster, Jim Caldwell

LBP News reporter Kara St. Cyr gives insight to the start of her career as well as comments on Donald Trump's town hall. Author Christine Yu talks her latest work, "Up to Speed". Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster comments on several topics including the upcoming governor's election. Marketing director for the Baton Rouge Airport Jim Caldwell speaks on the new flight option to Washington, DC.

Kara St Cyr.mp3 Listen • 11:01

Christine Yu .mp3 Listen • 9:59

J Engster.mp3 Listen • 13:54