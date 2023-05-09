© 2023
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Talk-Louisiana.png
Talk Louisiana

Phil Preis, Michael H. Rubin, Shelley Puhak, Jim Engster

Published May 9, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT
0509.jpg

Attorney and former Louisiana politician Phil Preis reflects on his career to this point and also discusses the upcoming governor's election and the collapse of the Stanford group. Author and attorney Michael H. Rubin talks his latest work, "A White Hot Plan". Author Shelley Puhak speaks on her book, "The Dark Queens". Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster remembers Vida Blue and comments on several other topics.

Phil Preis.mp3
Michael Rubin.mp3
Shelley Puhak.mp3
Remembering Vida Blue.mp3

Talk Louisiana