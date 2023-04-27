Kevin Cope, Henry Turner Jr., Paul Maassen

Robert and Rita Wetta Adams Professor of English and Comparative Literature at Louisiana State University Kevin Cope gives his view on LSU's Audubon Day. Musician, composer, producer and promoter Henry Turner Jr. talks the blues and its background as well as his upcoming performance at the Soul Food Festival. For more information, visit https://bontempstix.com/events/6th-annual-baton-rouge-soul-food-festival-5-18-2023. Station manager and WWNO general manager Paul Maassen talks the state of the station and this years Spring Member Drive. To contribute, visit https://www.wrkf.org/become-a-member.

