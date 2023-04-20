Dr. Nick Spitzer, Mark Ballard

Producer and host of American Routes and professor of anthropology and American studies at Tulane University Dr. Nick Spitzer reflects on his career to this point and also his upcoming appearance at the West Baton Rouge Museum for Historical Happy Hour. For more information, visit https://www.wbrcouncil.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=1615&month=4&year=2023&day=20&calType=0. The Advocate's Mark Ballard discusses various topics including the Fox settlement and Louisiana politics.

Nick Spitzer.mp3 Listen • 20:57