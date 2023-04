LSU Law professor Jack Harrison speaks on the recent bill regarding juvenile offenders. Attorney Mike Wolf is joined by journalist and political commentator Quin Hillyer to discuss what's happening with the Dominion lawsuit and comment on Clarence Thomas. Gambit political columnist Clancy Dubos talks local and national topics including upcoming elections and candidates.

Jack Harrison.mp3 Listen • 6:32

Mike Wolf and Quin Hillyer.mp3 Listen • 26:27