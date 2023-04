President and CEO of STAR Morgan Lamandre gives information on the organization and new developments within. Former Gretna, LA mayor Ronnie Harris speaks on his career as mayor and the LSU Libraries Bazaar. Author, journalist, and writer Brianna Holt discusses her latest work, "In Our Shoes".

