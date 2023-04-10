© 2023
Talk Louisiana

Kira Akerman, Kim Sherwood, Alex Martin, Carmen Million

Published April 10, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT
0410.JPG

Film maker Kira Akerman talks her debut film, Hollow Tree, which will be screened April 15th at the Manship Theatre. For more information, visit https://www.manshiptheatre.org/show/hollow-tree-with-filmmaker-q-a. Author Kim Sherwood speaks on her latest work, "Double or Nothing". Chief Print Editor and Global Writing Chief at The Wall Street Journal Alex Martin sheds light on the Russian detainment of his colleague Evan Gershkovich as well as comments on Donald Trump. President and CEO of BBB South Central Louisiana Carmen Million talks the annual Shred Fest to be held this weekend, April 15th. For more information, visit https://allevents.in/baton%20rouge/16th-annual-free-community-shred-fest/200024249388723#:~:text=16th%20Annual%20Free%20Community%20Shred,April%2015%202023%20%7C%20AllEvents.in.

