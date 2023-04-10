Kira Akerman, Kim Sherwood, Alex Martin, Carmen Million

Film maker Kira Akerman talks her debut film, Hollow Tree, which will be screened April 15th at the Manship Theatre. For more information, visit https://www.manshiptheatre.org/show/hollow-tree-with-filmmaker-q-a. Author Kim Sherwood speaks on her latest work, "Double or Nothing". Chief Print Editor and Global Writing Chief at The Wall Street Journal Alex Martin sheds light on the Russian detainment of his colleague Evan Gershkovich as well as comments on Donald Trump. President and CEO of BBB South Central Louisiana Carmen Million talks the annual Shred Fest to be held this weekend, April 15th. For more information, visit https://allevents.in/baton%20rouge/16th-annual-free-community-shred-fest/200024249388723#:~:text=16th%20Annual%20Free%20Community%20Shred,April%2015%202023%20%7C%20AllEvents.in.

Kira Akerman.mp3 Listen • 5:42

Kim Sherwood.mp3 Listen • 5:18

Alex Martin.mp3 Listen • 27:03