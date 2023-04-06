Viorica Marian, Chief Murphy Paul, Mark Ballard, Glen Bynum

Psycholinguist, cognitive scientist, psychologist, and professor Viorica Marian talks her latest work, "The Power of Language". Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul discusses gun violence in the city and also remembers the two officers killed in the recent helicopter crash. The Advocate's Mark Ballard gives insight to what's going on in Washington and also the upcoming legislative session. Baton Rouge known club operator Glen Bynum speaks on his life in the restaurant and bar industry over the years.

Viorica Marian.mp3 Listen • 7:58

Chief Murphy Paul.mp3 Listen • 13:01

Mark Ballard.mp3 Listen • 12:01