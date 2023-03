Southeastern professor Dayne Sherman speaks on the ongoing cyber security and Wi-Fi issues throughout the campus as well as his candidacy for university president. The Washington Post's Philip Bump discusses various political topics. Head of St. Lilian Academy Elissa McKenzie talks the mission of the school and upcoming events to raise funds. For more information, visit https://stlillian.org/.

