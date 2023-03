Cofounder and president of B1Bank Jude Melville gives insight to the banking world's response to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Rev. Chris Andrews discusses Donald Trump and the lack of sensitivity to other political points of view. Author Nancy Regan talks her latest work "From Showing Off to Showing Out".

Jude Melville.mp3 Listen • 21:01

Chris Andrews.mp3 Listen • 14:40