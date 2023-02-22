Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Femi Euba, Vastine Stabler, Chuck Mike, Lynn Cullen, Jim Engster

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser discusses several topics including his decision to run for re-election, the upcoming governors election, and the recent Mardi Gras events. Femi Euba, Vastine Stabler, and Chuck Mike from LSU's Swine Palace talk their latest production, "Craters". For more information, visit https://www.lsu.edu/cmda/swinepalace/index.php. Author Lynn Cullen speaks on her most recent work, "The Woman with the Cure". Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster remembers Edward Kennedy on what would be his 91st birthday.

Billy Nungesser.mp3 Listen • 24:21

The Swine Palace.mp3 Listen • 8:39

Lynn Cullen.mp3 Listen • 8:01