Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Femi Euba, Vastine Stabler, Chuck Mike, Lynn Cullen, Jim Engster
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser discusses several topics including his decision to run for re-election, the upcoming governors election, and the recent Mardi Gras events. Femi Euba, Vastine Stabler, and Chuck Mike from LSU's Swine Palace talk their latest production, "Craters". For more information, visit https://www.lsu.edu/cmda/swinepalace/index.php. Author Lynn Cullen speaks on her most recent work, "The Woman with the Cure". Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster remembers Edward Kennedy on what would be his 91st birthday.
