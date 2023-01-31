Willie Fritz, J. Michael Lennon, John Buffalo Mailer

Head football coach at Tulane University Willie Fritz speaks on their successful season and how they got to this point. Writer and the late Norman Mailer’s archivist and authorized biographer J. Michael Lennon is joined by author, actor, and son of the late Norman Mailer John Buffalo Mailer to remember Norman Mailer on what would have been his 100th birthday and also to talk their recent work, "A Mysterious Country".

