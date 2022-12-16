Friday, December 16th: Brooks Ellwood, Garey Forster, Dayne Sherman, James Linden Hogg

LSU Geology professor Brooks Ellwood talks his findings on LSU's Indian Mounds being the oldest man-made structure in North America. Louisiana State Representative for District 98 Garey Forster is joined by Southeastern professor and political authority Dayne Sherman to discuss several political topics including recent and upcoming elections and their candidates as well as the verdict of the 2019 killing of Ronald Greene. Musician James Linden Hogg talks his upcoming performance and book signing for his recent book "Finding Faith in the Waste Land" held at Cavalier House Books on December 17th at 2 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.livingstonparishnews.com/comingup/author-musician-to-launch-new-book-at-cavalier-house-books/article_4151694c-7cba-11ed-a134-8bbd544175e2.html.

