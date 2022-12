Wednesday, December 14th: William Most, Jan Moller, Dr. Carl Luikart

Attorney William Most discusses Louisiana keeping prisoners behind bars despite being free and other political topics. Director of the Louisiana Budget Project Jan Moller comments on Public Service Commissioner elect Davante Lewis and gives his thoughts on the upcoming governor election. Cardiology Specialist Dr. Carl Luikart speaks on heart disease amid the recent sudden passing of Mike Leach.

William Most.mp3 Listen • 10:58

Jan Moller.mp3 Listen • 18:34