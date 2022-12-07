© 2022
Wednesday, December 7th: Tyler Bridges, Melanie Couvillon, Kyle Ardoin

Published December 7, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST
1207.jpg

Reporter for The Advocate/The Times-Picayune Tyler Bridges talks the results of the Georgia election as well as several other political topics including John Kennedy and the upcoming mayoral runoff in Shreveport. Executive director of the Manship Theatre Melanie Couvillon talks an upcoming performance December 9th and 10th, "Simply Having a Wonderful Christmas Time". For more information, visit https://www.manshiptheatre.org/show/simply-having-a-wonderful-christmastime. Secretary of State of Louisiana Kyle Ardoin talks this Saturday's election as well as the First Amendment.

