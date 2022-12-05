Monday, December 5th: Judge Hunter Greene, Bernie Pinsonat, John Wirt, Masahiro Sumori

Candidate for Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Hunter Greene talks his candidacy and comments on his opponents for the upcoming election. Pollster and political consultant Bernie Pinsonat talks several campaign topics including upcoming elections. Music writer and critic John Wirt is joined by Masahiro Sumori to talk Wirt's book "Huey "Piano" Smith and the Rocking Pneumonia Blues" and Sumori's translation of the book into Japanese.

