Talk Louisiana

Friday, December 2nd: Dick Cheney, Luke Lognion, Michael Stein, Deborah Wiles

Published December 2, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST
micheal stein.jpg

The show begins with an encore presentation of an interview done with Dick Cheney twenty years ago. BRASS and Circa 1857 owner Luke Lognion talks what's new on Government St. and several upcoming events. Physician and author Michael Stein talks recent book "Me vs. Us: A Health Divided". Children's writer Deborah Wiles talks her latest work "Bobby: A Story of Robert F. Kennedy".

