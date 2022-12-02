Friday, December 2nd: Dick Cheney, Luke Lognion, Michael Stein, Deborah Wiles

The show begins with an encore presentation of an interview done with Dick Cheney twenty years ago. BRASS and Circa 1857 owner Luke Lognion talks what's new on Government St. and several upcoming events. Physician and author Michael Stein talks recent book "Me vs. Us: A Health Divided". Children's writer Deborah Wiles talks her latest work "Bobby: A Story of Robert F. Kennedy".

Dick Cheney.mp3 Listen • 10:55

Luke Lognion.mp3 Listen • 9:58

Michael Stein.mp3 Listen • 11:40