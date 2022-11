Executive director of the Ports Association of Louisiana Jennifer Marusak talks current developments with the association. Actor and country music singer John Schneider talks his intro into politic s as well as his recent film, "To Die For". Author E.M. Tran speaks on her recent work, "Daughters of the New Year".

Jennifer Marusak.mp3 Listen • 21:00

John Schneider.mp3 Listen • 17:49