Wednesday, November 16th: Dadrius Lanus, Tom Aswell, David Kneipp, Shannon Abney

Published November 16, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST
Member of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board and executive director 100 Black Men Metro Baton Rouge Dadrius Lanus talks EBR Parish district race, runoffs, and issues within the school system. Louisiana Voice publisher Tom Aswell comments on several political topics including Tom Cruz and the upcoming Louisiana governor election. David Kneipp and Shannon Abney from Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana talk the school readiness tax credit program. For more information, visit getsmartla.org.

