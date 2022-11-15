Tuesday, November 15th: Ed Pratt, Todd Rossnagel, Jeffery Deaver

Veteran journalist and press secretary at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Ed Pratt remembers Southern University students Lenard Brown and Denver Smith on the upcoming 50th anniversary of their killing. The Louisiana United Methodist Church director of communications and member of the extension ministry Todd Rossnagel talks the decision many churches have made to leave the United Methodist Church. Mystery and crime writer Jeffery Deaver talks his life and career as well as his latest work, "Hunting Time".

