Talk Louisiana

Wednesday, November 9th: Mary-Patricia Wray, Troy Hebert, Layna Rush

Published November 9, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST
Political consultant Mary-Patricia Wray is joined by former member of the Louisiana State Senate Troy Hebert to discuss last night's midterm election results as well as comment on the upcoming governors race and potential candidates. Attorney and member of the Environmental and Health Council Layna Rush talks the council's upcoming conference on November 10th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.ehcla.org/.

