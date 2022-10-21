Friday, October 21st: Alexandra Carter, Jackie Lyle, Siddhartha Mukherjee, LD Sledge

Clinical Professor of Law, Director of the Mediation Clinic at Columbia Law School, and author, Alexandra Carter, speaks on her recent book, "Ask For More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything". Executive Director of PASA, Jackie Lyle, talks about the upcoming event, Kyiv City Ballet in New Orleans at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts on October 22nd at 7:30 p.m. and in Lafayette at the Heymann Performing Arts Center on October 23rd at 7:30 p.m. Indian-American physician, biologist, and author, Siddhartha Mukherjee, speaks on his recent book, "The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human". Former lawyer, novelist, professional ghostwriter, and artist L.D. Sledge talks his work as a lawyer and his recent endeavors, including his recent book, "Cajun Delectables".

