Friday, October 14th: Chez Ciccone, Paul Rice, Louis Herthum

Co-owner of The Shed BBQ in Baton Rouge and former employer of Allie Rice, Chez Ciccone is joined by the father of Allie Rice, Paul Rice to talk the tragic killing of Allie, the memorial fund in her name, as well as life after the tragedy. American actor and producer Louis Herthum remembers his sister nearing the 50th anniversary of their killing and also talks his acting career, Angela Lansbury, and his latest work.

Chez Ciccone and Paul Rice.mp3 Listen • 25:44