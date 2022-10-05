Wednesday, October 5th: Mike Wolf, Katie Darling, Damon Talley, Scott Terrell

Libertarian attorney Mike Wolf talks the Supreme Court's leaning towards Alabama as well as congressional districts. Pro-Choice Candidate for Louisiana's First Congressional District Katie Darling discusses her candidacy and her viral campaign video. LSU's School of Music's Damon Talley and Scott Terrell talk the school and its upcoming events. The new music sextet "Eighth Black Bird" will take place on October 11th at the LSU Union Theater. Tickets are limited. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.lsu.edu/cmda/music/blog/public/eighth-blackbird.php.

