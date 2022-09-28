Wednesday, September 28th: Andrea Gallo, Steven V. Roberts, Hayley Campbell, Darlene Rowland

Investigative reporter for The Advocate Andrea Gallo discusses her work regarding child welfare and the current DCFS staffing shortage. American journalist, writer, and political commentator Steven V. Roberts speaks on the political environment, his late wife, Cokie Roberts, and the unsolved 1972 plane crash that took the life of Cokie Robert's father, Hale Boggs. Steven Roberts will be speaking at the Founders Luncheon at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge this Friday. For more information, visit wrkf.org. Author, broadcaster, and journalist Hayley Campbell talks her recent book "All the Living and the Dead". Executive director for BREADA Darlene Rowland talks the organization, the Red Stick Farmers Market and the upcoming fundraiser, Farm Fete Fundraiser held on this Thursday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the River Center Library.

Andrea Gallo.mp3 Listen • 16:55

Steven V Roberts.mp3 Listen • 16:04

Hayley Campbell.mp3 Listen • 9:08