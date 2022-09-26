Monday, September 26th: Melissa Flournoy, Quin Hillyer, Vastine Stabler, Hannah Wolf, Matt Burns

Chair of the Board of Louisiana Progress and co-founder of 1000 Women Louisiana Melissa Flournoy is joined by American conservative newspaper columnist and writer Quin Hillyer to discuss what's going on in politics today. Managing artistic director of LSU' School of Theatre Vastine Stabler is joined by director Hannah Wolf and air guitar champion and actor Matt Burns to talk the upcoming production "Airness". Showings start September 29th and go till October 9th. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.visitbatonrouge.com/event/airness/226400/. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster reflects on the life and career of Jack LaLanne.

Melissa Flournoy and Quin Hillyer.mp3 Listen • 32:55

Vastine Stabler and Others.mp3 Listen • 6:47