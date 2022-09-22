Thursday, September 22nd: Ashley Rankin, Chez Ciccone, Mark Ballard

President of the Baton Rouge Youth Movement Ashley Rankin speaks on the organization and its goal to educate young people on the importance of registering and going out to vote. For more information, call 225-407-0850. Co-owner of The Shed BBQ in Baton Rouge and employer of murder victim Allison Rice, Chez Ciccone, speaks on Rice and the senseless murder. The Advocate's Mark Ballard speaks on his transition to Washington DC and several political topics including the crime rate and Donald Trump.

Ashley Rankin.mp3 Listen • 6:02

Chez Ciccone.mp3 Listen • 14:57