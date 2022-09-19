Monday, September 19th: Karen Roy, Scott Wilfong, Kathy Saloy

Miss America Wheelchair and national ambassador Karen Roy reflects on the tragic shooting that left her paralyzed 35 years ago and also her life and advocacies since then. ABC Board Chairman Scott Wilfong speaks on the idea of keeping bars open later. Senior Vice President of Community and Economic Development for Hope Enterprise Corporation Kathy Saloy speaks on the organization and the racial wealth gap. For more information, visit www.hopecu.org.

