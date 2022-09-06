Tuesday, September 6th: Freddie Pitcher Jr., Jenny Ballard, Greg Williams, Daniel Stashower

Lawyer and author Judge Freddie Pitcher Jr. talks his life and journey to this point by referring to his recent book "Breaking Barriers: A View from the Bench". Managing Artistic Director of Theatre of Baton Rouge Jenny Ballard is joined by Executive Artistic Director of New Venture Theatre Greg Williams to talk the upcoming production "Doubt" A Parable" opening Friday, September 9th. For more information, visit theatrebr.org. American author and editor Daniel Stashower talks his recent book "American Demon".

