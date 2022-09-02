Friday, September 2nd: Christina Melton, Rudy Macklin

Former special projects director at LPB and new executive director of Children's Knock Knock Museum Christina Melton talks about the museum and all it entails. Former LSU and professional basketball player and Director of Governor’s Council of Fitness & Director of Bureau of Minority Health Access Rudy Macklin speaks on his basketball career, the Bureau of Minority Health, and comments on LSU's upcoming season.

