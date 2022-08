Oncology specialist Dr. Gerald Miletello discusses recent clinical trials as well as new cancer research developments. Libertarian attorney Rufus Craig talks several political topics including the insurrection at the capital, gun rights, and the abortion ban. Senior director of LSU's Online and Continuing Education Program Lisa Verma speaks on the program and its benefits.

