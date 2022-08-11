Thursday, August 11th: Darryl Hurst, Mark Ballard, Elliot Ackerman

District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst talks a few EBR Parish topics including the raise for police and city employees and the makeup of the parish council. The Advocate's Mark Ballard talks the voting rights act, the abortion ban, as well as Donald Trump and the recent FBI raid of his home. American author and former Marine Corps Special Operations Team Leader Elliot Ackerman discusses his recent book "The Fifth Act: America's End in Afghanistan".

Darryl Hurst.mp3 Listen • 11:00

Mark Ballard.mp3 Listen • 23:13