© 2021
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk-Louisiana.png
Talk Louisiana

Wednesday, August 3rd: Chas Roemer, John Burke, Valentina Wilson

Published August 3, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT
Chas Roemer.jpg

Son of former Louisiana governor Buddy Roemer and chairman of G2 Net-Zero Chas Roemer speaks on his late father as well as the importance of the use of energy sources with less carbon. Longtime journalist and Los Angeles native John Burke reflects on the life and career of American sportscaster Vin Scully amid his recent passing. Newscaster Valentina Wilson talks about her years in the journalism and reporting industry as well as her upcoming event "The Shades of Success". For invitations and information go to www.theshadesofsuccess.net or email at theshadesofsuccess@gmail.com.

Chas Roemer.mp3
John Burke.mp3
Valentina Wilson.mp3

Talk Louisiana