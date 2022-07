East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore discusses crime within the city speaking specifically on homicides and opioid deaths. Actress and filmmaker Jency Hogan talks her first feature film "Days of Daisy". More information can be found on Instagram @daysofdaisyfilm. Children's author Sarah White speaks on her recent book "The Land of Red, White, and Blue".

