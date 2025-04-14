2025 legislative session begins; new Creole language digital series; what to expect at Festival International de Louisiane

The 2025 regular legislative session kicks off Monday, and lawmakers will try to tackle the state budget, the insurance crisis, and anti-hazing legislation. Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington joins us to break down some of the bills.

Louisiana Public Broadcasting and the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL) have teamed up with the nonprofit Chanbow for “Kouri Vini 101”, a new educational digital series exploring Louisiana’s endangered Creole language and culture.

The show’s host, actor and singer Clif St. Laurent, and CODOFIL community development specialist Marguerite Justus tell us more about this new TV series.

Each April, downtown Lafayette comes alive for a five-day cultural celebration of music, art and cuisine from around the world. The 39th annual Festival International de Louisiane will kick off on Wednesday, April 23.

Festival marketing director Carly Viator Courville tells us more about all the bands, events and food guests can experience this weekend.

—

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!