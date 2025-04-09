Red states hit hard in DOGE job cuts; many Louisiana restaurants mislabeling foreign shrimp; Bywater coffee company turns 100

The Trump administration and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) remain in the headlines for threatening to cut funding and personnel for a myriad of federal programs. Even in situations in which funding and employees have been reinstated, the pauses continue to have real-world consequences across America.

Robert Collins, a political analyst and professor of urban studies and public policy at Dillard University, tells us how these cuts and freezes are impacting some parts of the U.S. more than others – in particular, red states and rural areas.

A series of genetic testing on seafood served across Louisiana revealed that multiple restaurants are serving foreign-grown shrimp, while presenting it as domestically-produced seafood – which is against the law. This is a violation of Louisiana’s seafood labelling law. SeaD Consulting has been conducting tests across the Gulf South and sharing its results.

Its founder, commercial fishery scientist David Williams, tells us more about their findings and what they means for the state of the seafood industry.

A coffee roaster and distributor in New Orleans is celebrating 100 years of business. To mark the occasion, managing producer Alana Schreiber paid a visit to Try-Me Coffee to learn what goes into making the perfect cup.

