How Trump’s tariffs will impact Louisiana; reducing carbon footprint through train travel; conference for future climate leaders

Last week, President Trump issued sweeping tariffs on goods coming into the United States, with a 10% tariff across the board and higher duties on imports from certain trading partners – specifically Asian countries.

While administration officials argued the tariffs would eventually lead to more manufacturing jobs returning to the US, many critics say this will significantly raise the price of goods and slow the country’s economy.

Blake Paterson, reporter for the Times-Picayune/The Advocate, tells us more about how these tariffs will likely impact Louisiana businesses and consumers.

When you think about pollution, cars and planes are the most harmful modes of transportation. That’s something former Coastal Desk reporter Halle Parker really cares about. So when she traveled home to New Orleans from Chicago, she decided to reduce her carbon emissions — and try out the train. Today, we hear how it went.

Marginalized communities often have to bear the brunt of environmental injustices, while also coming up with their own solutions. An annual conference in New Orleans has celebrated the role students play in addressing climate change.

Danny McArthur of the Gulf States Newsroom attended the conference to report on how the region is growing the next generation of changemakers.

—

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!