Lower Ninth Ward residents oppose industrialization projects; how FEMA cuts will impact La; artistic movement at Ms. prison

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning to replace a 100-year-old canal lock that connects the Mississippi River to the Industrial Canal in the Lower Ninth Ward. The project has an estimated timeline of 13 years and a budget of more than $1 billion. Also in the works is a plan to build a $30 million grain terminal in Holy Cross.

These projects are concerning residents, who worry they could lead to flooding,pollution and other issues. Sam Bowler, organizer with The Canal Will Kill NOLA, tells us how community members are fighting back, including their upcoming 5K race to raise awareness.

Since Donald Trump took office in January, his administration has made major cuts to national government agencies. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, is no exception. The administration has fired four senior FEMA senior officials, reduced staffing by 84 percent and declared they would, “get rid of FEMA the way it exists today.”

Sarah Labowitz, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, tells us how these changes could dramatically alter how Gulf states prepare for and respond to natural disasters.

A new collection of essays, art and poetry by men incarcerated at the Mississippi State Penitentiary -- best known as Parchman Farm -- is shedding light on one of the country's most notorious prison units. For The Gulf States Newsroom, Mississippi Public Broadcasting's Michael McEwen tells us how this effort began shortly after the most violent period in Parchman's history.

