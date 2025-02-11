Vets react to recent attacks; new exhibit puts historic homes on display; Mamma Mia comes to the Saenger

On New Year's Day, deadly incidents caused by two men with Army ties in Las Vegas and New Orleans sparked discussions about veterans issues.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Kat Stromquist spoke to vets about how to make sense of the tragic events.

The Preservation Resource Center is celebrating 50 years with a new exhibit. “Influences and Architecture,” takes viewers through historic New Orleans homes.

Danielle Del Sol, executive director of the Preservation Resource Center, tells us more about this exploration of the city’s housing stock.

The hit Broadway musical, “Mamma Mia” is coming to the Saenger with shows starting tonight and running through Feb 16. The jukebox musical, which debuted 1999, is based on songs recorded by the Swedish group, ABBA.

Amy Weaver, who stars as Sophie Sheridan in this 25th anniversary tour, joins us to share more about this performance.

