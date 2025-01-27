Looking out for signs of human trafficking during Super Bowl; 2 Louisiana government advocacy groups join forces

The Super Bowl is coming to New Orleans in just a few weeks, and while the city is buzzing with excitement, the event also raises concerns about human trafficking.

The influx of visitors makes the annual event one of the largest for incidents of human trafficking in the country. According to recent data, there were at least 146 arrests related to human trafficking during the 2021 Super Bowl in Tampa.

Brandi Bynum, Acting Unit Chief for the Center for Countering Human Trafficking at the Department of Homeland Security, tells us more.

Two government advocacy groups with deep rooted histories have decided to merge. Council for A Better Louisiana and The Committee of 100 for Economic Development have joined forces to create a new

organization called Leaders for a Better Louisiana.

Barry Erwin, former president of CABL and now chief policy officer at Better Louisiana, and Adam Knapp, former CEO of C100 and now CEO of the new group, tell us more about why their groups are merging.

