Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Biden visits New Orleans; trauma expert on grieving and healing strategies

By Karen Henderson,
Alana Schreiber
Published January 7, 2025 at 1:36 PM CST
President Joe Biden speaks during in an interfaith prayer service for the victims of the deadly New Years truck attack, at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
AP Photo
/
Stephanie Scarbrough
President Joe Biden speaks during in an interfaith prayer service for the victims of the deadly New Years truck attack, at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.

Yesterday, President Joe Biden visited New Orleans to mourn with grieving families and remember the victims of last week’s attack on Bourbon Street. He also met with Gov. Jeff Landry to discuss formally recognizing the disaster.

WWNO and WRKF’s Aubri Juhasz and Brooke Thorington tell us more about the events and memorials to honor the victims.

It’s been roughly a week since the Bourbon Street attack, and the city is looking for ways to move forward and heal while still remembering the tragedy. And for many New Orleanians, recovering from this attack has reminders of what it was like to move forward after Hurricane Katrina, almost 20 years ago.

Dr. Robin Gurwitch is a clinical psychologist at Duke University and expert in supporting children in the aftermath of disasters. She also previously worked with survivors of Hurricane Katrina. She spoke with the Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins about healing strategies.

___

Today's episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber.

Louisiana Considered
Karen Henderson
Karen Henderson is an award-winning journalist whose stories have aired nationally on NPR.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
