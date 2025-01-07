Biden visits New Orleans; trauma expert on grieving and healing strategies

Yesterday, President Joe Biden visited New Orleans to mourn with grieving families and remember the victims of last week’s attack on Bourbon Street. He also met with Gov. Jeff Landry to discuss formally recognizing the disaster.

WWNO and WRKF’s Aubri Juhasz and Brooke Thorington tell us more about the events and memorials to honor the victims.

It’s been roughly a week since the Bourbon Street attack, and the city is looking for ways to move forward and heal while still remembering the tragedy. And for many New Orleanians, recovering from this attack has reminders of what it was like to move forward after Hurricane Katrina, almost 20 years ago.

Dr. Robin Gurwitch is a clinical psychologist at Duke University and expert in supporting children in the aftermath of disasters. She also previously worked with survivors of Hurricane Katrina. She spoke with the Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins about healing strategies.

