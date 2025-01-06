Latest on Bourbon Street attack suspect; Krewe of Joan of Arc gets ready to roll; Terence Blanchard to perform Katrina-inspired music

It’s been less than a week since the attack on Bourbon Street, and new information is coming to light about the suspect in question, Shamsud-Din Jabbar. Louisiana Considered’s managing producer Alana Schreiber spoke with the Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins for more on the FBI’s investigation.

Tonight, the Joan of Arc parade will roll, officially kicking off the Mardi Gras season. The annual parade doesn’t just mark the start of Carnival, but also celebrates the birthday of the French Saint and honors New Orleans’ French heritage. But this year, it comes less than a week after the New Year’s Day attack on Bourbon Street.

Parade founder Amy Kirk-Duvoisin, and this year’s captain, Scott Tilton, tell us more about the origin of the parade and the new tone it’s taking on this year.

The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra is gearing up for a historic collaboration with Grammy Award-winning composer and trumpeter, Terence Blanchard. The New Orleans native will perform his award-winning work “A Tale of God’s Will: A Requiem for Katrina” for the first time ever in its entirety.

Blanchard joins us along with LPO Music Director Matthew Kraemer to discuss the healing powers of music, both in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and the recent attack.

