Louisiana’s ban on vaccine promotion; how former slaves found financial success in post-Civil War La.

It’s the second to last Monday of the month, and we’re checking in with our neighbors in Lafayette and get an update on the latest news in Acadiana. Christiaan Mader, founder of the Current, tells us about an upcoming special election in Lafayette, and a new Buccee’s coming to the area.

The Louisiana Department of Health’s new policy stops staff from advertising or otherwise promoting the COVID, influenza or monkeypox vaccines. Promoting vaccines is a long established practice at the health department, as well as other state health entities, and Louisiana isn’t the only state where vaccine science is under threat.

WWNO and WRKF’s Rosemary Westwood broke the story. She tells us why this new policy is concerning health officials and could spread vaccine skepticism.

After the Civil War, many former slaves left the South in search of better opportunities – otherwise known as the Great Migration. But there were those who stayed behind. And in West Feliciana Parish, formerly enslaved people achieved great successes in the post-war era, rising to a new level of prosperity not seen in many of Louisiana’s Black communities. Louisiana Public Broadcasting senior producer Dorothy Kendrick’s new documentary film, “How We Got Over.” tells the story of this parish and how its Black residents rose to acclaim. She joins us with the details.

