NOLA school board race; how Gulf South communities are preparing for rising sea levels

Sea levels are rising across the country, and different areas are coming up with creative solutions to address the issue.

Last week, we brought you the first part of the latest episode of Sea Change , where we learned how eastern and western cities are grappling with the issue. Today, in part two of the episode, we travel to the Gulf South to see how residents are gearing up for rising waters.

In New Orleans, a Gentilly hairstylist and political newcomer, Gabriela Biro, is running against Eric “Doc” Jones, longtime education consultant, for an open seat on the city’s school board.

Education reporter Aubri Juhasz spoke with Biro about her decision to run and changes she wants to make to the school system. Jones was invited to participate in the interview, but didn’t respond to multiple requests.

And Safura Syed of Verite News joins the show to discuss her reporting looking at discrepancies in Jones’ resume .

