What’s on the ballot this Saturday; SCNO to perform Handel’s ‘Messiah’

Baton Rouge voters will decide between the leadership of incumbent Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome or political newcomer Sid Edwards in this Saturday’s runoff election. The Advocate | The Times-Picayune editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace joins us to discuss the final days of the race.

The Symphony Chorus of New Orleans is preparing for holiday performances of Handel’s “Messiah” oratorio, which ends with the famous “Hallelujah” chorus. SCNO Music Director Steven Edwards spoke with WWNO/WRKF’s Diane Mack about the work’s enduring popularity and what concertgoers can expect at the performances next weekend.

Voters will decide Saturday on a set of four ballot measures proposing amendments to the state constitution. These measures dig into some fairly arcane functions of state government, including how municipalities execute tax sales of properties and how the state legislature extends budget debates.

WWNO/WRKF’s Adam Vos spoke with Barry Erwin , President and CEO of Council for a Better Louisiana , about why these decisions are being made by popular vote rather than in the Legislature.

