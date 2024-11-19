Pushback against proposed grain elevator in 9th ward; ‘Twilight Symphony’ concert; Why Saints, Pelicans and LSU are underperforming

Earlier this year, Cancer Alley activists in Louisiana celebrated a big victory: they stopped a major grain elevator project to the west of New Orleans. But now, another community is trying to get another grain project stopped further down the Mississippi.

WWNO’s Eva Tesfaye tells us about pushback to the latest grain proposal, this time in the majority Black neighborhood of the Lower Ninth Ward.

Notes for Education Northshore is gearing up for its outdoor “Twilight Symphony” concert. Featuring the Baton Rouge-based Pan String Quartet, the event will also serve as a fundraiser to buy instruments for students.

Notes for Education Northshore co-founder Don Thanars tells us what to expect at this concert for a cause.

If you’re a fan of Louisiana sports teams, this hasn’t been an easy fall. Both the Saints and Pelicans are second to last in their conferences, and LSU hasn’t fared much better – especially since their 42-13 loss against Bama two weeks ago.

Jeff Duncan, sports columnist for The Times Picayune / The Advocate tells us more about the rough patch faced by Louisiana sports teams, and what it will take to turn these seasons around.

