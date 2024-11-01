Democrat Ted James on why he’s running for East Baton Rouge Mayor-President; what early voting statistics can tell us

Early voting wrapped up Tuesday in Louisiana and voters in the Bayou State broke all kinds of records. WRKF’s Capital Access reporter Brooke Thorington speaks with Joel Watson, director of communications at the Louisiana Secretary of State Office, about what early voting statistics can and can’t tell us.

The November elections are just days away, and in East Baton Rouge Parish, residents are deciding who they want as their mayor-president. Earlier this week, we heard from the incumbent, Sharon Weston Broome, and the top Republican candidate, Sid Edwards. Today, we’re speaking with the Democratic challenger Ted James.

James is a former member of the Louisiana House of Representatives and served as a regional administrator in the U.S. Small Business Administration. He joins us to discuss why he joined the race, his top priorities if elected, and the recent scandal surrounding an ad put out by Weston-Broome’s campaign.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

