10/23/24, 1:30 p.m.: WRKF is back on the air at full power and HD listening is restored. Thank you for your patience.
Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Louisiana ballot breakdown; push to end prison labor; Day of the Dead bike ride in Baton Rouge

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published October 23, 2024 at 1:58 PM CDT
Cyclists participate in a recreational bike ride in Baton Rouge on May 4, 2024.
Mark Martin
Cyclists participate in a recreational bike ride in Baton Rouge on May 4, 2024.

It’s not just top-of-the-ticket races demanding attention this election season. At the bottom of your ballot, you’ll find measures that could have a big impact, including one proposal to amend the state constitution.

Barry Erwin, President & CEO of Council for a Better Louisiana, breaks down these ballot measures, including offshore energy revenue and coastal restoration funding questions.

There's a push to end forced labor in prisons in the South, with lawyers arguing that the work many prisoners are forced to do is low-paying and dangerous. But prison officials argue that they’ve improved working conditions.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Kat Stromquist, takes a closer look at the movement — including a lawsuit in Louisiana.

Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos events are just around the corner. And while some have expressed concern over celebrations in cemeteries, honoring loved ones at their place of rest is a cornerstone of the Latin American holiday, Day of the Dead.

Mark Martin, local bicycle activist and chair of the Complete Streets Citizens Advisory Committee of East Baton Rouge Parish, tells us more about Velo Muertos, an upcoming Day of the Dead biking event that puts a modern twist on a holiday with cultural and historic significance.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber.

We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
See stories by Adam Vos
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber