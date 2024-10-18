© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

10/17, 12:30pm: WRKF's FM/HD broadcasts are operating normally following a prior interruption due to scheduled maintenance. Thank you for your patience.
Louisiana Considered

More on Tiger Stadium: Huey Long’s controversial relationship with LSU; fans who found love in the stands

By Alana Schreiber
Published October 18, 2024 at 3:44 PM CDT
Former La. Gov. Huey Long
Courtesy of Bob Mann
Former La. Gov. Huey Long

Tiger Stadium is turning 100, and to celebrate we’re continuing our series about the historic venue. Today, we’ll hear from members of the cheer squad and color guard to learn how they keep up the energy on the field. Then, we hear from two fans who found love in the stands.

Roughly two weeks ago, we took listeners on a trip to the LSU archives, where we learned how former Louisiana Gov. Huey Long became a major champion of the university. But his overinvolvement came with a price, and almost cost the school its accreditation.

For more on Long’s relationship with LSU and the precedent it set, we’re joined by Robert Mann, former professor and chair at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication, and the author of the book, Kingfish U: Huey Long and LSU.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the creator and executive producer of Road to Rickwood. She’s a lifelong baseball fan who’s been fascinated by the Negro Leagues ever since she did her fourth grade history project on Buck O’Neil. As an NPR reporter and producer, she’s sought out stories about the Negro Leagues all across the country – they’re never hard to find.
See stories by Alana Schreiber