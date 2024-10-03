How Haitian food, language and revolutionary politics have influenced Louisiana for centuries

Gov. Jeff Landry wants to enact the most sweeping overhaul of the state’s tax system in 50 years. The Times Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace breaks down his tax proposal and tells us why he’s pushing legislators to approve it during next month’s special session.

If you tuned into last month’s presidential debate you likely saw former President Trump promoting a conspiracy that Haitian immigrants in the town of Springfield, Ohio were stealing and eating their neighbors’ pets. Not only has this claim never been substantiated, but it’s also played into larger xenophobic rhetoric and conspiracies. And during Tuesday’s vice presidential debate, Republican candidate J.D. Vance falsely claimed Haitian immigrants are here illegally, when they have Temporary Protected Status.

But Haitian immigrants have long played a role in contributing to the culture in North America, particularly in New Orleans, where Haitian culinary traditions, dialects and even revolutionary politics have inspired and influenced the local community for generations.

Scott Tilton, co-founder and director of the Nous Foundation and Max Jean-Louis, MBA, art curator, journalist and community engagement expert, tell us more about Haiti’s long-lasting influence in the United States. And we hear details about his upcoming exhibition in Arabi.

